Indonesia leader hopes for Japan partnerships in renewables, infrastructure

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:57 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida he hoped to have partnerships between their countries in renewable energy, and for Japanese firms to be involved in infrastructure in Indonesia's new capital.

Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, also said he had stressed to world leaders as president of the G20 that the war in Ukraine must stop, and said Japan and Southeast Asian countries should work together to ensure a peace plan in crisis-torn Myanmar advances.

