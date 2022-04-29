Left Menu

Japan making progress on Fukushima water release plan: IAEA

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 17:02 IST
Japan making progress on Fukushima water release plan: IAEA
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The UN's nuclear watchdog on Friday said Japan is making "significant progress" on its plans to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant next year.

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the plant in February and met with officials from the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

"Japan has made significant progress in its preparations, and the task force is satisfied that TEPCO and METI have identified the appropriate next steps for the water discharge scheduled for 2023," IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Japan has sought the IAEA's assistance to ensure the release meets international safety standards and to reassure neighboring countries that have sharply criticized the plan.

Grossi said the agency's experts would continue working so the team "can provide its conclusions before the discharge".

The water is being stored in about 1,000 tanks at the damaged plant which must be removed so that facilities can be built for its decommissioning. The tanks are expected to reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons later this year.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant's cooling systems, causing the meltdown of three reactors and the release of large amounts of radiation.

Water used since the accident to cool the damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has leaked extensively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022