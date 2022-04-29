Pipeline operator TC Energy posts quarterly profit

Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss when it took C$2.2 billion impairment charges related to the suspension of its Keystone XL pipeline project.

Net income attributable to common shares stood at C$358 million ($281.18 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March. 31, compared with a loss of C$1.1 billion, or C$1.1 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2732 Canadian dollars)

