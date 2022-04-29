Left Menu

PMK MLA raises concerns over Perungudi dump yard fire in TN Assembly

Pattali Makkal Katchi President, GK Mani moved a calling attention motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly on the Perungudi dump yard fire incident in the outskirts of Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:10 IST
PMK MLA raises concerns over Perungudi dump yard fire in TN Assembly
Pattali Makkal Katchi chief GK Mani addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president, GK Mani moved a calling attention motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly on the Perungudi dump yard fire incident in the outskirts of Chennai. A major fire broke out at Perungudi dump yard on Wednesday afternoon.

"This year there is a severe summer. State government should release a policy on environmental safety," Mani said. Speaking on the present situation of fire at the dump yard, DMK MLA S Aravindramesh said, "Fire tenders and officials are on continuous duty. Now the fire is under control."

"Two sky lifts, 11 fire tenders and 300 lorries were used in dousing the flames. The fire had spread across 10 acres of land and now there is only smoke that too only on 1 acre of land", he added. AIADMK MLA SP Velumani urged the state government for a police patrol to monitor the dump yard at regular intervals.

Tamil Nadu Minister KN Nehru said, "By tomorrow fire and smoke will be doused in Perungudi dump yard." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022