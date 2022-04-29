Maynaguri molestation case: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demands court-monitered CBI probe

Left Menu

Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday demanded a court-monitered CBI investigation into the alleged Maynaguri molestation case.

ANI | Bagdogra (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:13 IST
Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday demanded a court-monitered CBI investigation into the alleged Maynaguri molestation case. A 14-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries in Jalpaiguri district's Maynaguri on Monday after fighting for life for 11 days. The girl had allegedly set herself on fire after being threatened to withdraw a police complaint she filed, claiming that there was an attempt to rape on her.

Suvendu Adhikari visited the girl's home in Maynaguri along with 17 BJP MLAs. "We feel that like other recent rape cases in Bengal, CBI should investigate the case. Only a CBI inquiry can bring out the truth. The state police are acting like cadres of the ruling party. There should be court-monitored CBI enquiry over the torture against the women in the state," the BJP leader said.

A man allegedly tried to rape the girl when she was alone at her residence on February 28, but as she raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot. Local Trinamool Congress leader Ajoy Roy was arrested on Friday in connection with the molestation of the girl, a day after she attempted suicide and police rounded up his brother, Bijoy Roy, also a TMC leader.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised Adhikari saying that he was trying to politicise the matter. Ghosh said that Adhikari should also visit BJP-ruled states where such crimes have happened, and raise similar demands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

