Pinarayi Vijayan urges CM Nitish Kumar to probe into Kerala basketball player's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar over the death of Lithara, a basketball player from Kerala who was employed in Indian Railways in Patna. The Kerala CM asked Bihar CM to instruct officials concerned for a comprehensive & fair investigation into the matter.

"I write this letter to invite your kind attention to the unfortunate incident of the untimely death of Miss. Lithara a native of Kozhikode District in Kerala, who Is employed in Indian Railways in Patna," said Vijayan in the letter. Her relative has requested for a thorough probe into the incident of her untimely death. It has been brought to my attention by one of her relatives that in their opinion no circumstances existed which would have led to Miss. Lithara's, added Vijayan.

"I request your goodself to kindly give instructions to the officials concemed to conduct a comprehensive and fair investigation Into the matter which can address the apprehensions of the near and dear of Miss. Lithara," he concluded. (ANI)

