Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

The renovated Town Hall in Thane city will be inaugurated on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Sunday, an official has said.A five-day exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in the last two years will also be inaugurated there on the same day, another official said.The renovated Town Hall located in the heart of Thane, which is a part of the cultural heritage of the city, be inaugurated on May 1 by Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said here on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-04-2022 09:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 09:34 IST
The renovated Town Hall in Thane city will be inaugurated on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on Sunday, an official has said.

A five-day exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the last two years will also be inaugurated there on the same day, another official said.

''The renovated Town Hall located in the heart of Thane, which is a part of the cultural heritage of the city, be inaugurated on May 1 by Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde,'' district collector Rajesh Narvekar said here on Friday. As part of the renovation, the 94-year-old Town Hall, which has been a witness to many important events in the history of the lake city, has been given a look of a fort, he added. Talking to reporters, Deputy Director of Publicity (Konkan Division) Dr Ganesh Muley said an exhibition has been organised at the Town Hall to showcase the achievements of the MVA government in the last two years. The exhibition will be held between May 1 and 5, he said.

