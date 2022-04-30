Police destroys cannabis worth over Rs 16 cr in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

After the police destroyed cannabis worth over Rs 16 crore in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, State Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the police have zero tolerance towards drugs. Addressing reporters on Friday, the DGP said, "A total of 160-kg charas, 120 cannabis plants, and 80 opium plants, that were seized in 43 cases, including 37 in Banjar, five in Anni, and one in Manali were destroyed in high-temperature boilers."

"To prevent the misuse of the seized contraband, it is destroyed as per the rules. The contraband is put in an incinerator or a boiler to avoid pollution," he added. Kundu further said police want to give a message to drug smugglers that there is no future in the 'black' business. (ANI)

