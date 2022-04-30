Business brief

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 21:25 IST
*25 GI products showcased at AAHAR fair New Delhi, Apr 30 ( PTI) As many as twenty-five GI (Geographical Indications) products across the country were showcased at the five-day AAHAR fair, which ended on Saturday, an official statement said.

A large number of trade visitors participated in the fair, which helped the GI holders build connections and boost their business, the commerce and industry ministry said.

Products that were exhibited include Sangli raisins and Solapur pomegranate from Maharasthra, Erode Manjal turmeric from Tamil Nadu, Navara rice and Palakkadan Matta from Kerala, Bandar Laddu from Andhra Pradesh.

GIs are originated or manufactured in a specific territory, region, or locality and where a given quality, reputation or other characteristic of such goods is essentially attributable to their geographical origin.

There are currently 390 GIs registered.

