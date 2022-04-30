Centre notifies second phase of mandatory hallmarking, to come into force from June 1

The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking vide hallmarking of Gold jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2022 will come into force from June 1. The Centre notified the order on April 4.

According to the order, the second phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover additional three caratages of gold jewellery and artefacts viz.20, 23 and 24 carats as mentioned in the Indian Standard IS 1417. It also covers 32 new districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime wherein an AHC has been set up post-implementation of the first phase of the mandatory hallmarking order. It is worth mentioning that BIS has successfully implemented Mandatory Hallmarking in 256 districts of the country with effect from 23 June 2021, wherein more than 3 lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID every day.

It is also notable that BIS has made a provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their un hallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHC). The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer. The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery lying with him.

The charge for testing of gold jewellery up to 4 articles is Rs 200. For 5 or more articles, the charges are Rs 45 per article. The detailed guidelines on testing of gold jewellery of consumers and the list of recognized Assaying and Hallmarking centres can be accessed through the home page of the BIS website.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with the HUID number, purchased by consumers, can also be verified by using 'verify HUID' in BIS CARE app. (ANI)

