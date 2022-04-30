Left Menu

J-K: CRPF holds Iftar Milan

Iftar Milan was organised at Dett. Headquarters of 28 Bn, CRPF, Zakhura, said a press release.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:31 IST
Visual from the Iftar Milan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Iftar Milan was organised at Dett. Headquarters of 28 Bn, CRPF, Zakhura, said a press release. At the invitation of Union Minister Jitendra Kumar, Comdt-28 Bn, CRPF, officers and personnel from J&K Police and civil administration, as well as local citizens attended the Iftar Milan, added the press release.

Celebration of Iftar is interfaith brotherhood and sociability in line with the rich traditions of India and that of pluralistic forces like CRPF, as per the press release. Local citizenry praised the endeavour of 28 Bn CRPF and expressed their joy at the force doing all-out efforts to continually increment and improve its public interface.

Kumar, Comdt of 28 Bn on this occasion prayed for strengthened syncretic values of Kashmiri society with everlasting peace and a sense of security for people. (ANI)

