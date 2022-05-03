Meghalaya Sports Minister instructs MSOA to ensure better stay, food & facilities for athletes

Meghalaya Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh has instructed the state Olympic association to ensure the stay, food, and sporting activities for the athletes who are camping in the city for the ensuing Meghalaya Games of good quality befitting the sportspersons.

''I have received reports that the accommodation, toilets, and bath areas are not fit for sportspersons. The Meghalaya Games is being organized by the state Olympic association and I have instructed that the facilities for the athletes should be of good quality befitting the sportspersons,'' Lyngdoh said in a statement on Monday.

Taking note of the minister's directives, office bearers of the Meghalaya State Olympics Association (MSOA) rushed to the camp at Polo grounds to try and ensure that the place of stay, food, and bath areas are of good quality.

Earlier on Monday, sordid pictures of the sleeping area, toilets, and bath areas of the athletes who were camping at the JN Stadium here were doing the rounds following which the minister intervened. The Sports and Youth Affairs department has earmarked over Rs 2.2 crore for the Meghalaya Games, of which Rs 1.2 crore have been released to the MSOA for the smooth conduct of the Games.

