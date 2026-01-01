Trump Withdraws National Guard Amidst Federal Overreach Allegations

In a move stirring both praise and criticism, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday the withdrawal of the National Guard from cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. However, he hinted that federal forces might return should crime surge.

The decision comes in the wake of disputes and legal battles with local leaders and Democrats who accused Trump's administration of unnecessary federal intervention and playing up isolated incidents to justify troop presence.

While Trump affirmed the deployments were essential for maintaining order and protecting federal assets, legal rulings have frequently highlighted the absence of evidence supporting such claims. As litigation persists, military officials have begun scaling back these contentious deployments.