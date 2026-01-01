Left Menu

Trump Withdraws National Guard Amidst Federal Overreach Allegations

President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the National Guard from several major cities, citing crime reduction as the reason. Despite facing legal challenges and allegations of federal overreach, he warned that federal forces could return if violence increases. Local leaders criticized the deployments as unnecessary and exaggerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 03:15 IST
Trump

In a move stirring both praise and criticism, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday the withdrawal of the National Guard from cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. However, he hinted that federal forces might return should crime surge.

The decision comes in the wake of disputes and legal battles with local leaders and Democrats who accused Trump's administration of unnecessary federal intervention and playing up isolated incidents to justify troop presence.

While Trump affirmed the deployments were essential for maintaining order and protecting federal assets, legal rulings have frequently highlighted the absence of evidence supporting such claims. As litigation persists, military officials have begun scaling back these contentious deployments.

