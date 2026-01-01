Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Thrilling Comeback Seals Top Spot Victory in AFCON Group F

Ivory Coast staged a spectacular comeback to defeat Gabon 3-2 in the Africa Cup of Nations, with Bazoumana Toure scoring the decisive goal. The victory propelled Ivory Coast to the top of Group F, setting up a knockout clash against Burkina Faso. Gabon was already eliminated before this match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 03:06 IST
Ivory Coast's Thrilling Comeback Seals Top Spot Victory in AFCON Group F
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ivory Coast showcased remarkable resilience, overturning a two-goal deficit to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over Gabon in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F encounter on Wednesday. Bazoumana Toure emerged as the hero, heading in the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

The Ivorian triumph ensured their place at the top of the group standings, edging out Cameroon on goal difference, while Gabon, already eliminated, missed their talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to injury.

Despite early goals from Guelor Kanga and Denis Bouanga giving Gabon a formidable lead, Ivory Coast's persistence paid off through late goals from Jean-Philippe Krasso, Evann Guessand, and finally, the decisive header from Toure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Sector

U.S. Intensifies Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Sector

 United States
2
Pentagon Awards $328.5M Contract to Lockheed Martin for Taiwan's Defense

Pentagon Awards $328.5M Contract to Lockheed Martin for Taiwan's Defense

 United States
3
US Military's Controversial Strike Campaign at Sea

US Military's Controversial Strike Campaign at Sea

 Global
4
Wild Financial Ride in Trump's Return: 2025's Market Surprises Unveiled

Wild Financial Ride in Trump's Return: 2025's Market Surprises Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025