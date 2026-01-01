Ivory Coast's Thrilling Comeback Seals Top Spot Victory in AFCON Group F

Ivory Coast showcased remarkable resilience, overturning a two-goal deficit to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over Gabon in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F encounter on Wednesday. Bazoumana Toure emerged as the hero, heading in the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

The Ivorian triumph ensured their place at the top of the group standings, edging out Cameroon on goal difference, while Gabon, already eliminated, missed their talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to injury.

Despite early goals from Guelor Kanga and Denis Bouanga giving Gabon a formidable lead, Ivory Coast's persistence paid off through late goals from Jean-Philippe Krasso, Evann Guessand, and finally, the decisive header from Toure.

(With inputs from agencies.)