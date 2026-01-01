Zelenskiy's Resolute Stand: Peace Without Weakness
In a defiant New Year address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a desire to end the war, rejecting any peace deal that compromises Ukraine's sovereignty. He emphasized that any agreement signed must be strong, reinforcing that surrender is not an option despite the nation's weariness.
In his New Year address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conveyed a firm stance on ending the war, insisting that it should not come at the expense of the country's sovereignty.
Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's readiness to pursue peace but rejected the notion of surrender, signaling a commitment to signing only a robust peace agreement.
The president underscored that agreements contributing to further conflict are unacceptable, stressing each diplomatic effort aims toward a dignified resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
