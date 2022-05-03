Mariupol mayor says more than 200 civilians still in Ukrainian city's vast steel plant
More than 200 civilians are still holed up with fighters in a huge steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, city mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Tuesday.
He said a total of about 100,000 civilians were still in the southern Ukrainian city that has been occupied by Russian forces.
