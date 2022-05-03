Left Menu

Mariupol mayor says more than 200 civilians still in Ukrainian city's vast steel plant

Mariupol mayor says more than 200 civilians still in Ukrainian city's vast steel plant
More than 200 civilians are still holed up with fighters in a huge steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, city mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Tuesday.

He said a total of about 100,000 civilians were still in the southern Ukrainian city that has been occupied by Russian forces.

