Left Menu

BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone coming from the Pakistan side, which was carrying heroin in Punjab's Amritsar, the paramilitary force said on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:16 IST
BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin in Punjab's Amritsar
BSF troops shot down a drone coming from Pakistan. (Pic credit: BSF Punjab Frontier Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone coming from the Pakistan side, which was carrying heroin in Punjab's Amritsar, the paramilitary force said on Monday. The BSF said that it recovered nine packets of heroin from the Pakistani drone weighing 10.67 kilograms, foiling the smuggling bid from across the border.

"BSF Punjab Frontier troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet. Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a drone coming from Pakistan in the Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division of Jammu region and it returned back immediately.

Last month, the BSF had shot down a drone coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022