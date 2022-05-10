Left Menu

Goa CM asks people to venture into horticulture sector

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:44 IST
Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to people to venture into the horticulture sector to make the state self-reliant as he underlined the dependence of the coastal state on other states for fruits and other commodities.

Addressing a function in Panaji, Sawant said that Goa can become self-reliant if people avail of various welfare schemes of the state government.

He said Goa has to rely on neighboring states like Maharashtra and Karnataka for the supplies of vegetables, fruits, and meat.

''We procure fruits, flowers, milk, chicken, mutton, and also rice from other states. We produce paddy, but to process it, we take it to Bengaluru,'' he said.

Sawant said vendors in Goa procure vegetables from Maharashtra and Karnataka and the annual subsidy of Rs 20 crore is paid to farmers (from the two states).

"This amount of Rs 20 crore could be yours if you get into the production of vegetables and fruits," he said, adding that the state government aims for at least one lakh people to become self-reliant in the next five years.

