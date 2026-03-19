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Lightning Strikes Akasa Air Flight, Diverts to Chennai Amid Phuket-Bengaluru Journey

An Akasa Air flight en route from Phuket to Bengaluru was diverted to Chennai due to adverse weather and a lightning strike. The airline ensured passenger safety and convenience with hotel accommodations and transport options while conducting engineering checks on the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:38 IST
Lightning Strikes Akasa Air Flight, Diverts to Chennai Amid Phuket-Bengaluru Journey
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Akasa Air flight traveling from Phuket to Bengaluru made an unscheduled landing in Chennai following a lightning strike amid adverse weather conditions. The airline confirmed the safe arrival of Flight QP 624 in Chennai, emphasizing that passenger safety remains a top priority.

The airline provided affected passengers with hotel accommodations or alternative transport arrangements to minimize delays. Meanwhile, the aircraft is undergoing precautionary engineering checks to ensure its continued safety for future flights.

Akasa Air highlighted that lightning strikes, while not unusual in aviation, are well-managed incidents. The airline acknowledged the preparedness of its crew and pilots, who strictly adhered to established safety protocols during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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