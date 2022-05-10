Anurag Thakur to lead delegation from India to Cannes Film Festival

Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival is going to be a gala event for Indian audience as celebrities from the cine world across India are set to walk the Red Carpet as part of Indian delegation on the opening day of Cannes Film Festival 2022 on 17th May, 2022.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur will lead the delegation from India to Cannes. The list of celebrities comprises stars from major music industries across India. The delegation will comprise the following celebrities

Mr Akshay Kumar (Actor and Producer, Bollywood)

Mr A. R. Rahman (International Music Composer)

Mr Mame Khan (Folk Music Composer, Singer)

Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Actor, Bollywood)

Ms Nayanthara (Actress, Malayalam, Tamil)

Ms Pooja Hegde (Actress, Hindi, Telugu)

Mr Prasoon Joshi (Chairman, CBFC)

Mr R. Madhavan (Actor & Producer), World Premier of Rocketry at Cannes

Mr Ricky Kej (Music Composer)

Mr Shekhar Kapur (Filmmaker)

Ms Tamannaah Bhatia (Actress, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil Films)

Ms Vani Tripathi (Actor)

This year, the intent is to showcase the rich flavour and diversity of India – culture, heritage, legacy, and developments through its cinema. The delegation has been hand-picked from across the length and breadth of the country to represent different strengths and aspects of the country.

Several new initiatives were undertaken at the recently concluded 52nd International Film Festival of India like – collaboration with OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime amongst others; recognition to 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow and the BRICS film festival. In the same spirit, several new and exciting initiatives are lined-up this year for Cannes.

Notably, India is the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market in this edition of the festival. This is the first time this honour has been bestowed on any country and comes at a time when India celebrates its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. India and France are also celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The Minister had earlier announced that India is also the "Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, under which 5 new Start Ups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the Audio-Visual Industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)