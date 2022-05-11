Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Scholz, discussed more Russia sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation and increasing sanctions on Russia.
"We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!" he said in a tweet.
