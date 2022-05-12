Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Tycoon close to outgoing Philippines president considering sales of big assets - sources

A tycoon and close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is considering selling businesses collectively worth several billion dollars, including a South China Sea gas field and a commercial land lease firm at the site of a former U.S. military base, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:00 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Tycoon close to outgoing Philippines president considering sales of big assets - sources
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A tycoon and close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is considering selling businesses collectively worth several billion dollars, including a South China Sea gas field and a commercial land lease firm at the site of a former U.S. military base, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Dennis Uy, chairman of conglomerates Udenna Corp and listed Chelsea Logistics, has seen rapid growth and diversification of his business empire during the presidency of Duterte, who leaves office next month.

The assets he is considering selling are the Malampaya gas field and Clark Global City, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. They said buyers had been looking at prospects for some of Uy's other businesses, including oil retailer Phoenix Petroleum and his new telecom firm DITO, plus schools and food businesses he operates.

Representatives of Uy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022