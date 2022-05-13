Left Menu

Punjab power minister reviews coal and power arrangements ahead of paddy sowing season

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:57 IST
Punjab power minister reviews coal and power arrangements ahead of paddy sowing season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Friday reviewed the arrangements of coal and power ahead of the paddy sowing season in the state.

He directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to generate maximum electricity from all sources and ensure regular supply during the season.

The minister asked senior officials to make necessary arrangements so that farmers get power supply as per stipulated time schedule.

The power minister held a meeting with principal secretary, Power, Tejvir Singh; PSPCL's CMD Baldev Singh Sran, director distribution DPS Grewal and other officials.

According to an official statement, Singh reviewed the arrangements of coal and power and directed PSPCL to ensure regular power supply to the agriculture sector as per the schedule notified by the government.

He also appealed to the farmers to adopt direct sowing technique in order to save ground water and avail the subsidy of Rs 1,500 per acre being provided by the state government.

The minister, while giving instructions to control the menace of power theft, also exhorted the officers to synergise their efforts to ensure regular and uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers.

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022