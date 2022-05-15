Marathi actress held for 'derogatory' post against Sharad Pawar
Thane Police on Saturday arrested Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media platforms.
- Country:
- India
Thane Police on Saturday arrested Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media platforms. In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements on Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.
Ketaki Chitale will be produced before a court on Sunday. A total of four cases have been registered against the actress under sections 153A, 500, 501 and 505 of IPC. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Brahmins
- Maharashtra
- Pawar
- Sharad Pawar
- Ketaki Chitale
- Congress
ALSO READ
People of Maharashtra will thwart attempts to vitiate atmosphere, says CM on eve of state foundation day
People's attention is being diverted from basic issues: Pawar
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to establish college affiliated to Vedic University in Maharashtra
PM greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on their statehood day
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to those who sacrificed lives for Samyukta movement