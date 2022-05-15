Marathi actress held for 'derogatory' post against Sharad Pawar

Thane Police on Saturday arrested Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media platforms. In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements on Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Ketaki Chitale will be produced before a court on Sunday. A total of four cases have been registered against the actress under sections 153A, 500, 501 and 505 of IPC. (ANI)

