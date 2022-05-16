Left Menu

One country holding EU 'hostage' on Russian oil embargo, Lithuania says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:22 IST
One country holding EU 'hostage' on Russian oil embargo, Lithuania says
Gabrielius Landsbergis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday that the European Union's plans to impose an oil embargo on Russia were being blocked by just one of the bloc's 27 members.

"The whole union is being held hostage by one member state ... we have to agree, we cannot be held hostage," Landsbergis said as he arrived for a meeting with his counterparts.

Hungary is the country that is holding out, EU diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022