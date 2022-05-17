US considering move on Russian debt payments
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 23:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is considering a move to block Russia's ability to pay U.S. bondholders after a deadline expires next week, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.
Bloomberg News said the Biden administration is poised to make the move and that it could bring Moscow closer to the brink of default.
"It's under consideration but I don't have a decision to preview at this time," the official told Reuters. "We are looking at all options to increase pressure on Putin."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bloomberg News
- The United States
- Steve Holland
- Moscow
- Putin
- Russia
- U.S.
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin to undergo cancer treatment, handover power to loyalist Nikolai Patrushev: Reports
Moscow says 1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia
Pope says wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper
Pope says he wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper
Pope says he wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper