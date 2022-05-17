Left Menu

US considering move on Russian debt payments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 23:21 IST
US considering move on Russian debt payments
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is considering a move to block Russia's ability to pay U.S. bondholders after a deadline expires next week, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News said the Biden administration is poised to make the move and that it could bring Moscow closer to the brink of default.

"It's under consideration but I don't have a decision to preview at this time," the official told Reuters. "We are looking at all options to increase pressure on Putin."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
2
U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global
4
SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022