Putin ally criticises regional failures in coping with floods, RIA says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 16:20 IST
A top ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that authorities had fallen short in their handling of major floods and failed to minimize the damage, state news agency RIA said.

The remarks by Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's Security Council, followed major floods in Russia's southern Urals and northern Kazakhstan.

 

