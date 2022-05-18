Left Menu

Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed. Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 531,753 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, up from 482,076 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed. Flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany were stable and stood at 73,248,532 kWh/h.

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 531,753-megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, up from 482,076 MWh per day on Tuesday, the data showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Wednesday seen at 51.6 million cubic meters (mcm), up from 49.3 mcm on Tuesday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said. Flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained eastbound from Germany to Poland and were up slightly, data from operator Cascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mall now metering point on the German border stood at 11,584,854 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h), up from 11,432,596 kWh/h the previous day, the data showed. Flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Germany were stable and stood at 73,248,532 kWh/h.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

