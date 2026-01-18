Left Menu

Germany Urges Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Threats

U.S. tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump pose a significant economic threat to Germany and Europe, according to the VDA's President Hildegard Mueller. She emphasizes the need for a strategic and cooperative response from Brussels to mitigate potential impacts on the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The looming threat of punitive tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump could have severe financial repercussions for Germany and Europe, warned the president of the German auto industry association VDA.

In a statement, VDA President Hildegard Mueller highlighted the immense costs these additional tariffs could impose on German and European industries, particularly during these economically challenging times.

Mueller stressed the importance of a smart, strategically coordinated response led by Brussels in partnership with affected countries to effectively handle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

