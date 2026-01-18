Germany Urges Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Threats

The looming threat of punitive tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump could have severe financial repercussions for Germany and Europe, warned the president of the German auto industry association VDA.

In a statement, VDA President Hildegard Mueller highlighted the immense costs these additional tariffs could impose on German and European industries, particularly during these economically challenging times.

Mueller stressed the importance of a smart, strategically coordinated response led by Brussels in partnership with affected countries to effectively handle the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)