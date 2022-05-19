TN should become a major investment destination in south Asia: CM

Tamil Nadu should become a major investment destination in the whole of South Asia and Coimbatore has to play an important role to help achieve the targets set by the state government, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

During an interaction with captains of industry from Coimbatore, Erode, and Tirupur districts, Stalin said after the DMK came to power, investor meets were held, resulting in the signing of 131 agreements worth Rs 69,000 crore.

Tamil Nadu should top the list in industrial development in India, he said, and added that Coimbatore should play an important role in helping achieve the target of making Tamil Nadu a one trillion dollar economy.

Noting that industrialists in the region should take efforts to manufacture semi-conductors, he said a master plan for Coimbatore was being prepared. Special attention was being paid to protecting the industries in the western districts of Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Stalin said, adding that a research park will be set up at Bharathiar University here.

He also said Tamil Nadu was a leader in the country in the manufacture of coir products and a coir development center will be set up here. Also, a production center for making turmeric powder would be set up for Rs 3.5 crore in Erode for the benefit of small industries, he added.

Noting that industrial parks will be established in five districts, the chief minister said works for setting up four such parks for Rs 218 crore were in progress.

About the increasing prices of cotton and yarn, Stalin said that he had already written to the Prime Minister and ministries concerned and sent an MPs team led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to talk to the ministers in Delhi.

Stalin also said he had spoken to Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard.

