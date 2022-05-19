Left Menu

Tomar to unveil honey testing labs in 5 states on World Bee Day on May 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:43 IST
Tomar to unveil honey testing labs in 5 states on World Bee Day on May 20
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will virtually inaugurate honey testing lab and processing units in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, on the occasion of World Bee Day on Friday.

The UN General Assembly declared May 20 as World Bee Day in order to create awareness on the pivotal role of bees and other pollinators in keeping people and the planet healthy.

Tomar will inaugurate an event organised by the Union agriculture ministry to commemorate the World Bee Day on May 20 at Tent City-II, Ekta Nagar, Narmada, Gujarat, an official statement said.

Union agriculture ministers Kailash Choudhary, Gujarat agriculture minister Shobha Karandlaje, ambassador of Slovenia in India Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, FAO representative in India Konda Reddy Chavva will be present at the event, it added.

A number of stalls will be set up by beekeepers, processors and other stakeholders of the sector during the event.

Technical sessions on production technology and research and development of scientific beekeeping, experience sharing and challenges as well as marketing challenges and solutions will also be held during the event.

The programme is aimed at promoting and popularising beekeeping nation-wide, the statement added.

