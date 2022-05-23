BRIEF-D.C. sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica Scandal -report

Meta Platforms Inc:

* WASHINGTON D.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES FACEBOOK PARENT META'S CEO ZUCKERBERG OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL -WASHINGTON POST Source text for Eikon: [https://wapo.st/38ElX5h] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Susan Heavey)

