BRIEF-D.C. sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica Scandal -report
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:16 IST
Meta Platforms Inc:
* WASHINGTON D.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES FACEBOOK PARENT META'S CEO ZUCKERBERG OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL -WASHINGTON POST Source text for Eikon: [https://wapo.st/38ElX5h] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Susan Heavey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D.C.
- Meta Platforms Inc
Advertisement