Saudi foreign minister does not expect immediate global oil shortage

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:22 IST
Saudi Arabia does not expect an immediate shortage of oil and only a certain shortage of oil products, the country's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Tuesday when asked why Riyadh has rebuffed U.S. calls to raise production.

The Saudi minister was addressing business leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

