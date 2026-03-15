Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix are postponed due to Middle East conflicts. The decision, impacting Formula One's calendar, was made by Formula One, its governing FIA, and local promoters amid safety concerns. Events will not be rescheduled, reducing the season from 24 to 22 races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 05:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 05:51 IST
Middle East Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix have been postponed due to conflicts in the Middle East, Formula One announced on Saturday. The decision was made in collaboration with the governing FIA and local promoters, stating that safety and logistics were primary concerns.

Despite the possibility of rescheduling events, sources indicate that the races are unlikely to take place later this year due to logistical challenges and regional conditions. Subsequently, the Formula One calendar has been reduced from 24 to 22 races.

Currently hosting the Shanghai race, Formula One plans to return on May 3 in Miami after a gap due to these postponements. This hiatus offers opportunities for teams like Aston Martin to improve their cars without relentless travel demands.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026