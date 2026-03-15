Middle East Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix are postponed due to Middle East conflicts. The decision, impacting Formula One's calendar, was made by Formula One, its governing FIA, and local promoters amid safety concerns. Events will not be rescheduled, reducing the season from 24 to 22 races.
Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix have been postponed due to conflicts in the Middle East, Formula One announced on Saturday. The decision was made in collaboration with the governing FIA and local promoters, stating that safety and logistics were primary concerns.
Despite the possibility of rescheduling events, sources indicate that the races are unlikely to take place later this year due to logistical challenges and regional conditions. Subsequently, the Formula One calendar has been reduced from 24 to 22 races.
Currently hosting the Shanghai race, Formula One plans to return on May 3 in Miami after a gap due to these postponements. This hiatus offers opportunities for teams like Aston Martin to improve their cars without relentless travel demands.
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