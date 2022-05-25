Left Menu

Aravali Safari Park to be set up in area of 10,000 acres in Haryana

World-class design and standards will be set for the Aravali Safari Park to be set up in an area of 10 thousand acres in Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:40 IST
Aravali Safari Park to be set up in area of 10,000 acres in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World-class design and standards will be set for the Aravali Safari Park to be set up in an area of 10 thousand acres in Haryana. In order to speed up the process of the Aravali Safari Park project, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Labor and Employment Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by the personal secretary to the chief minister, V Umashankar, personal secretary to the Haryana Tourism Minister, M D Sinha and senior officers from the Union Government. Khattar while interacting with the media said that the Aravalli Safari Park Project would be an important component of developing Haryana as a Tourism Hub. The site and land have been marked to set up Aravalli Safari Park in the Gurugram District.

The chief minister discussed in-depth with the Union Minister in the context of Aravalli Safari Park to be set up on the basis of world-class design and standards. The Regional Cultural Identity of Haryana will be included in the format of Aravalli Safari Park. Some world-class safari park sites will also be visited to study the wold level design and standards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

