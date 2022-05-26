Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gurugram; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in sector 17-18 of Gurugram on Thursday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to a Fire Department personnel, Sudhir Singh, "Five fire tenders reached the spot and no casualties have been reported so far." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)