Maharashtra: 15 passengers injured as bus plunges into ditch in Palghar
At least 15 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a roadside ditch near Waghoba Ghat in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday.
At least 15 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a roadside ditch near Waghoba Ghat in Maharashtra's Palghar on Friday. As per the police, the accident took place at around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus was travelling from Bhusawal in Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar.
Rescue teams, police, and administration officials rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations. Passersby were also seen helping the team to rush the injured passengers to the hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
