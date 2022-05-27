Iran to take 'punitive action' against Greece over seizure of Iranian oil - Nour News
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran has decided to take "punitive action" against Greece over the seizure of Iranian oil off the Greek coast, the semi-official Nour News reported on Friday. Nour News, which is close to a top Iranian state security body, did not say what kind of action Iran would take.
Earlier on Friday, Iran summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents U.S. interests in Tehran, to protest against the U.S. seizure of Iranian oil from a Russian-operated ship near Greece, the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Iranian media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Qatar's emir in Iran in bid to help salvage 2015 nuclear pact
Union official suspects French couple arrested on holiday in Iran
France condemns arrest of two French citizens in Iran
France says two citizens arrested in Iran, demands they be freed immediately
French couple did not return from holiday in Iran - union official