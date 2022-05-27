Left Menu

20 year old girl murdered in Telangana's Adilabad district

A 20-year-old girl, P. Rajeshwari on Friday was brutally murdered at her residence in Nagal Konda village of Adilabad district.

ANI | Adilabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old girl, P. Rajeshwari on Friday was brutally murdered at her residence in Nagal Konda village of Adilabad district. The deceased father has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the girl committed suicide.

Prima facie reveals that she was murdered and it was not a suicide. "We are suspecting that her father might have killed her for eloping with a boy from another religion two months ago, at that time the family brought her back after counselling and her father was upset. A case has been registered and further investigation is on", said SP Adilabad, Uday Kumar Reddy.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

