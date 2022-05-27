20 year old girl murdered in Telangana's Adilabad district

A 20-year-old girl, P. Rajeshwari on Friday was brutally murdered at her residence in Nagal Konda village of Adilabad district. The deceased father has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the girl committed suicide.

Prima facie reveals that she was murdered and it was not a suicide. "We are suspecting that her father might have killed her for eloping with a boy from another religion two months ago, at that time the family brought her back after counselling and her father was upset. A case has been registered and further investigation is on", said SP Adilabad, Uday Kumar Reddy.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

