Russia makes Eurobond coupon payments in FX - settlement depository

Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD) on Friday successfully paid coupons in foreign currency on Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 2036 , both of which were due on May 27, an NSD representative told Reuters.

Russia is on the cusp of a unique kind of debt crisis which investors say would be a first time a major emerging market economy is pushed into a bond default by geopolitics, rather than empty coffers.

Also Read: Biden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)