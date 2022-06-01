Call to apply for bursary applications for water sector open

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has called on young South Africans, who want to pursue careers that are in line with water and sanitation core business, to apply for the department's bursary programme for 2023 academic year.

The department provides bursaries annually, through its Learning Academy, to stem the shortage of skills in the water and sanitation sector.

The external bursary scheme aims to attract exceptional young and innovative talent to the department.

DWS spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said the sector is in dire need of passionate and hardworking young minds that will change the country's landscape in matters relating to water and sanitation.

"As a sector, we have a long way to go regarding fulfilling the constitutional mandate to deliver water and sanitation services to the people of South Africa by 2030 and beyond. Fresh, willing and ready to learn young minds will mean moulding a new generation that will elevate the sector to different heights," Ratau said.

The bursary programme application opens on 1 June 2022 until 31 October 2022.

The comprehensive bursary programme covers full tuition fees, accommodation and food, as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend.

Ratau explained that the bursaries will be allocated based on a balanced consideration of outstanding academic performance, financial need and the relevant skills set for the water and sanitation sector.

For 2023, the department will consider applications only for first and second year of study in the following qualifications:

BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical

BSc (Hons) in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical

BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences, Environmental and Water Sciences

BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences, Environmental and Water Sciences

National Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current); National Diploma in Water Care and Environmental Management and Biochemistry

Ratau said through the department's Learning Academy, students who previously benefited from the bursary programme, have since been provided with employment contracts during which the bursars get relevant workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies.

The bursary application forms can be sent by email to bursaries@dws.gov.za.

For more information, students are encouraged to visit the department's website and social media pages.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)