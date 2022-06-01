Russia will find ways to supply markets with grain and fertilizers despite sanctions -RIA
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow will find ways to supply markets with Russian grain and fertilizers despite Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was willing to facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports through the Black Sea, as well as shipments of Russian fertilizer, if sanctions were eased, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with the president of Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Ukrainian
- Black Sea
- Vladimir Putin
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Turkey
- Kremlin
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Danish anti-ship missiles expected to help Ukraine control its Black Sea coast
Bulgaria to relocate Ukrainian refugees from Black Sea hotels as holiday season looms
Ukraine's Kuleba says Russia trying blackmail with Black Sea blockade offer
Black Sea ports still the best way to get Ukraine's grain moving fast
Cut off from Black Sea wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest