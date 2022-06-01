Left Menu

Egypt's SCZONE signs MoU on $4bln waste-to-hydrogen plant

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:04 IST
Egypt's SCZONE signs MoU on $4bln waste-to-hydrogen plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Business Investor Guide

Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and H2-Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a waste-to-hydrogen facility at a greenfield site in east Port Said with an estimated cost of $4 billion, a SCZONE statement said on Wednesday.

The project targets a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, the statement added.

Egypt, which will host the COP27 climate summit in November, has recently signed a series of MoUs for green hydrogen and ammonia projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

