Egypt's SCZONE signs MoU on $4bln waste-to-hydrogen plant

Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and H2-Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a waste-to-hydrogen facility at a greenfield site in east Port Said with an estimated cost of $4 billion, a SCZONE statement said on Wednesday.

The project targets a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year, the statement added.

Egypt, which will host the COP27 climate summit in November, has recently signed a series of MoUs for green hydrogen and ammonia projects.

