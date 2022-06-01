Left Menu

German gas supplies secure, ministry says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022
German gas supplies secure, ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  Germany

Germany's gas supplies are secure, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked about Gazprom's decision to cut off gas supplies to Shell Energy.

"At present, security of supply continues to be provided," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference, adding that the government was monitoring the situation closely.

