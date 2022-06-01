German gas supplies secure, ministry says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's gas supplies are secure, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked about Gazprom's decision to cut off gas supplies to Shell Energy.
"At present, security of supply continues to be provided," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference, adding that the government was monitoring the situation closely.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland's Gasum to take Gazprom Export to arbitration over payments
Finland's Gasum to take Gazprom Export to arbitration over payments
Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine at 51.6 mcm, up from Tuesday
Half of Gazprom's 54 clients opened Gazprombank accounts, says Russia's Novak
German ex-chancellor Schroeder under EU pressure over Rosneft, Gazprom