DGCA fines Vistara Rs 10 lakh over violation of takeoff and landing clearance

India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rupees 10 lakh on Tata-SIA Vistara airlines for violation of take-off and landing clearance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 13:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rupees 10 lakh on Tata-SIA Vistara airlines for violation of take-off and landing clearance. "Vistara has been fined by DGCA for violation of takeoff and landing clearance given to first officers without conducting any training. A penalty of ten lakh has been levied on the airline for the said lapse. It was detected during a landing in Indore," DGCA told ANI.

As per the rules, training is conducted for the first officer to land the aircraft on the simulator before they can do it at the aircraft with passengers on board. "A captain is trained at simulator before he/she can give landing to the first officer. Aircraft was being landed by the first officer without the captain or the first officer training at the simulator," informed DGCA.

DGCA stressed that the act was a serious breach for it risked the security of flyers. "It is a serious violation endangering the lives of the passengers on board," added DGCA.

The airline refused to give a statement over the said incident. Tata Singapore joint venture company known as Tata-SIA Airlines Limited operating as Vistara is an Indian full-service airline.

Earlier, the DGCA had imposed a fine of Rs.10 lakh on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft pilots on a faulty simulator on Monday. A senior DGCA official informed that during simulator surveillance by DGCA at CSTPL Greater Noida on March 30, 2022, it was observed that there was an MMI (Missing Malfunction Inoperative Item ) for the B737 Max with respect to the Stick shaker on the P2 side, being inoperative since 17th March 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

