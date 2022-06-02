Moscow says EU move to partially phase out Russian oil likely to rock markets

The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that the European Union's decision to partially phase out Russian oil was likely to destabilize global energy markets.

"Brussels and its political sponsors in Washington bear full responsibility for the risk of an exacerbation in global food and energy issues caused by the illegitimate actions of the European Union," the ministry said in a statement.

