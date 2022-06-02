Moscow says EU move to partially phase out Russian oil likely to rock markets
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:27 IST
The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that the European Union's decision to partially phase out Russian oil was likely to destabilize global energy markets.
"Brussels and its political sponsors in Washington bear full responsibility for the risk of an exacerbation in global food and energy issues caused by the illegitimate actions of the European Union," the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- European Union's
- European Union
- Washington
- Brussels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain eyes green trade to end world's dependence on Russian energy
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Japan 'sounded out' about hosting 2023 Asian Cup; Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes and more
Pentagon says India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month to defend itself from Pak, China
Ukraine hopes to swap steel mill fighters for Russian POWs
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia jump, operator data shows