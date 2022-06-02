Left Menu

J-K woman found dead in Telangana

A native of Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Rangareddy, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:31 IST
J-K woman found dead in Telangana
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A native of Jammu and Kashmir was found dead in Rangareddy, police said on Thursday. The 27-year-old woman hailed from Samba in J-K and worked at an e-commerce firm

The woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her flat. "It is to inform you that, a case of suicidal death occurred at Nanakramguda under Gachibowli PS wherein a woman by the name Kirthi Sambyal residing at Flat No.501, Sagar Gardenia, Nanakram Guda has committed suicide by hanging herself in her flat on June 1 at 12 noon," informed police in an official statement.

The woman was taken to the hospital by her friend Sachin Kumar and the medical officer declared her as dead. The deceased had been residing in the above flat on sharing bases along with two other women, for the past one and half years.

Her parents are in Jammu Kashmir and the reason behind her death is to be ascertained. A case under section 174 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered.

Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022