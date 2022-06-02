Norway LNG plant resumes output after 20-month outage
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:44 IST
Norway's Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant has restarted LNG production following a fire 20 months ago, operator Equinor said on Thursday.
The company last week told Reuters the plant had completed repairs and was preparing to restart output.
