Mumbai witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases, contributing to 68 per cent cases in Maharashtra

India is witnessing a jump in COVID-19 cases in recent days and so is the condition of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Mumbai has reported 739 fresh COVID-19 cases with a total number of active cases rising to 2,970 as of Wednesday, as per the Health Ministry. On seeing the increase in cases of the coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have asked all hospitals and COVID centres in Mumbai to be ready to combat any further spread of the virus in the city.

Additional commissioner Sanjeev Kumar said, "Yesterday, we had a meeting with all the hospitals and COVID centres in Mumbai. We request people to wear masks in crowded areas." The BMC officials say that all hospitals and COVID centres have been alerted after the meeting.

The testing for COVID-19 has been increased in Mumbai so that more and more people can get tested for the virus. "There is no need to worry, as the patients who are catching the virus now are having more symptoms," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, India saw a jump of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, recording 3,712 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,745 new COVID cases in the country were recorded on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday, this is for the first time that the country's daily COVID count breached the 3,000 infection mark in nearly 22 days. The cases had begun to decline after the single-day hike of 3,207 cases on May 9.

A positivity rate of 0.05 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed today. With the addition of fresh infections, the country's COVID-19 active cumulative caseload stood at 19,509. With 2,584 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,20,394. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

Having reported 1,081 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, it has been Maharashtra that has contributed a majority of cases to India's COVID count. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)