Man found dead in Delhi allegedly due to suicide

A 41-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was depressed due to a strained relationship with his wife, police confirmed on Thursday. The deceased's name is Umesh Dhar Trivedi, who was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

On Thursday, an officer at the Bindapur Police Station received a PCR call. Upon reaching the spot, the police saw that the gate had already been opened by the fire tender, who was called by locals. Further, the decomposed body of Umesh Dhar Trivedi was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a blue dupatta. The body was brought down by cutting the dupatta. A complete inspection of the scene of the crime was conducted by the Crime team of Delhi Police.

After searching the body for further evidence, a four-page suicide note was found. The suicide note claimed that Umesh's wife had gone to Switzerland with their children. His wife had a strained relationship with him and therefore she blocked her husband on social media. The relationship with his wife took him into depression which led to his suicide.

Other than the suicide note, a mobile phone and a purse were found in the pocket of the deceased's half pants. The enquiry statement of the deceased's family members was recorded and they didn't suspect any foul play, the police said.

As of now, proceedings under CrPC 174 have been conducted and further investigation is going on. Earlier on Thursday evening, another incident of suicide was reported wherein a person from Delhi's Mundka had died allegedly by suicide after a rift with his wife.

On June 2, Delhi Police received a PCR call about a quarrel between a husband and wife in the Mundka area. After getting the information, the police reached the spot of the incident wherein they found that a person named Sanjay, 54, had hanged himself to death.

The crime investigation team of the Delhi Police thoroughly inspected the site of the incident. Thereafter, the body of the deceased was shifted to Mortuary Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. During the preliminary enquiry, it has been found that the deceased was a government school teacher who used to consume liquor and thereafter quarrel with his wife named Ritu.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

